Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) Stake Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 61,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 33,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) opened at 43.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.63. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $39.21 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company earned $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post $2.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.38%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $53.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc cut Mondelez International from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.91.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $71,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.95 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc is a snack company. The Company manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products for consumers. It operates through four segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA), Europe and North America. As of December 31, 2016, its brands spanned five product categories: Biscuits (including cookies, crackers and salted snacks); Chocolate; Gum and candy; Beverages (including coffee and powdered beverages), and Cheese and grocery.

