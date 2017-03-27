Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) Receives Hold Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

MOH has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) traded up 3.94% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.44. 493,688 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48 and a beta of 0.96. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $67.87.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $2.29. The company earned $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post $2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $94,857.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $152,582.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,725.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,013. Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orinda Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 45.8% in the third quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc offers Medicaid-related solutions for low-income families and individuals, and assists government agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program. The Company operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions and Other. Its Health Plans segment consists of health plans in approximately 10 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and its direct delivery business.

