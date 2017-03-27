Short Interest in Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO (MBT) Declines By 37.6%

Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,671,265 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the January 31st total of 4,282,873 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,887,240 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.45.

Shares of Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) traded down 1.48% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,827,843 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.09. Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $11.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO by 0.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 418,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Princeton Alpha Management LP boosted its position in shares of Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO by 15.5% in the third quarter. Princeton Alpha Management LP now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 562,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 30.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company, formerly Mobile TeleSystems Open Joint Stock Company, is a provider of telecommunications services. The Company provides mobile and fixed line voice and data telecommunications services, including data transfer, broadband, pay-television (pay-TV) and various value-added services, as well as selling equipment and accessories.

