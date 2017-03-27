Liberum Capital Reiterates Sell Rating for Mitie Group PLC (MTO)

Mitie Group PLC (LON:MTO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 165 ($2.07) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 21.05% from the company’s previous close.

MTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 166 ($2.09) target price on shares of Mitie Group PLC in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Mitie Group PLC to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 270 ($3.39) to GBX 195 ($2.45) in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays PLC raised their target price on shares of Mitie Group PLC from GBX 166 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.26) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mitie Group PLC to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 195 ($2.45) to GBX 160 ($2.01) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Mitie Group PLC to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 188 ($2.36) to GBX 176 ($2.21) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitie Group PLC currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 186.60 ($2.35).

Shares of Mitie Group PLC (LON:MTO) traded up 1.01% on Wednesday, reaching GBX 209.00. 1,525,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 202.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 209.28. The firm’s market cap is GBX 728.78 million. Mitie Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 165.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 293.40.

About Mitie Group PLC

Mitie Group plc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing management services. The Company focuses on providing strategic outsourcing services. The Company operates through various segments, including Soft FM, Hard FM and Property Management. The Company’s Soft FM segment includes cleaning and environmental services, security, catering and front of house services.

