Mitie Group PLC (MTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Mitie Group PLC (LON:MTO) have earned an average rating of “Sell” from the ten research firms that are covering the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 186.60 ($2.35).

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTO. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on Mitie Group PLC from GBX 172 ($2.16) to GBX 174 ($2.19) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays PLC raised their price target on Mitie Group PLC from GBX 166 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.26) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Investec downgraded Mitie Group PLC to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 188 ($2.36) to GBX 176 ($2.21) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.32) price target on shares of Mitie Group PLC in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC downgraded Mitie Group PLC to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.45) to GBX 175 ($2.20) in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Mitie Group PLC (LON:MTO) traded up 1.01% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 209.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525,026 shares. The firm’s market cap is GBX 728.78 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 202.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 209.28. Mitie Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 165.00 and a one year high of GBX 293.40.

About Mitie Group PLC

Mitie Group plc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing management services. The Company focuses on providing strategic outsourcing services. The Company operates through various segments, including Soft FM, Hard FM and Property Management. The Company’s Soft FM segment includes cleaning and environmental services, security, catering and front of house services.

