Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NERV) Given $17.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $17.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.30) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Minerva Neurosciences an industry rank of 93 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NERV shares. Jefferies Group LLC started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

In other news, CEO Remy Luthringer sold 34,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $377,776.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,697.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederick W. Ahlholm sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $212,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $275,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,831 shares of company stock worth $1,056,074. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $839,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 251,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 51,300 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $9,523,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 442,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 12,081 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) opened at 7.60 on Monday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.69. The stock’s market capitalization is $268.17 million.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post ($1.47) EPS for the current year.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat patients suffering from central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company’s product portfolio include MIN-101 for the treatment of schizophrenia; MIN-117 for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD); MIN-202 (also known as JNJ-42847922) for the treatment of insomnia disorder and adjunctive MDD, and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

