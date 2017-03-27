Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Earns “Positive” Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares Inc

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $31.00. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MU. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Vetr lowered Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Nomura lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) traded up 1.27% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.79. 13,867,799 shares of the stock traded hands. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $29.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 1.93.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Micron Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post $3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, VP Steven L. Thorsen, Jr. sold 126,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $3,104,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 421,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,390,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian Shirley sold 27,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $630,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 340,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,873,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,830 shares of company stock worth $5,735,572 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,888,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $304,475,000 after buying an additional 105,111 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,253,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,749,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 31.6% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 7,586,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $134,896,000 after buying an additional 1,823,424 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2,047.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,798,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $149,023,000 after buying an additional 6,481,879 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

