Michael P. Landy Buys 1,000 Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (MNR) Stock

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) insider Michael P. Landy acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 348,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,913,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael P. Landy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, Michael P. Landy acquired 146 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000.20.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Michael P. Landy acquired 142 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999.36.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) traded down 0.50% on Monday, hitting $14.07. 243,592 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.53 million, a P/E ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 0.54. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. had a net margin of 33.44% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $27.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post $0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp.’s payout ratio is 193.95%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. by 13.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is the ownership of real estate. Its investment focus is to own single tenant, industrial buildings and leased to investment-grade tenants or their subsidiaries on long-term net leases.

