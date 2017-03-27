Michael L. Hollis Acquires 2,840 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Stock

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Director Michael L. Hollis acquired 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) opened at 17.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The company’s market cap is $1.55 billion.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 31.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VNOM. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 30.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,525,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,634,000 after buying an additional 352,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,261,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,941,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,531,000. Finally, RR Advisors LLC raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 257,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the period. 12.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP is engaged in owning, acquiring and exploiting oil and natural gas properties in North America. The Company’s assets are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, the Permian Basin consisted of approximately 85,000 square miles. As of December 31, 2016, its assets consisted of mineral interests underlying 107,568 gross acres in the Permian Basin.

