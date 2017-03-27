Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 2,986 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 29.7% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 6,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 149.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 12,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 53.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) opened at 14.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.76. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm earned $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc will post $1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 432.44%.

IVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Instinet lowered Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Nomura lowered Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Invesco Mortgage Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.25 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other news, insider Jason Marshall bought 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $88,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,755. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David B. Lyle bought 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,668 shares in the company, valued at $205,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc is a holding company, which conducts its businesses through IAS Operating Partnership LP (the Operating Partnership) and subsidiaries. The Company’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors through dividends and through capital appreciation. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association or a federally chartered corporation, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (collectively Agency RMBS); RMBS that are not guaranteed by the United States Government agency; Credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises; commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

