Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 13,609 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 744,269 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 13,609 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned 0.05% of Abbott Laboratories worth $28,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 66.0% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kanaly Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the third quarter. Kanaly Trust Co now owns 2,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the third quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,419 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) opened at 44.73 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $36.76 and a 1-year high of $45.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.35. The firm has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post $2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.98%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. TheStreet raised Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

In other news, insider Heather L. Mason sold 35,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $1,455,489.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,705.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert E. Funck sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $1,160,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,349,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,592 shares of company stock worth $3,400,139. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of healthcare products. The Company operates through four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products include a range of branded generic pharmaceuticals manufactured around the world and marketed and sold outside the United States.

