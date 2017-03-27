Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $1,111,000 Stake in Coeur Mining Inc (CDE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned about 0.07% of Coeur Mining worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sloane Robinson LLP raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 36.9% in the third quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 133,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $664,000. BB&T Corp raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 13.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $5,839,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) opened at 7.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.93. Coeur Mining Inc has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $16.41.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The company earned $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.85 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining Inc will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $1,111,000 Stake in Coeur Mining Inc (CDE)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny-has-1111000-stake-in-coeur-mining-inc-cde.html.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDE. TheStreet upgraded Coeur Mining from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Vetr lowered Coeur Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.10 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank AG cut their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.75 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

In other Coeur Mining news, insider Mitchell J. Krebs sold 73,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $740,928.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter C. Mitchell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $87,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc is a gold and silver producer. The Company has its mines located in the United States, Mexico, and Bolivia and exploration projects in Mexico and Argentina. Its segments include Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, San Bartolome mines, Coeur Capital and Other. The Palmarejo complex is located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.