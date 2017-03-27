Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $1,099,000 Stake in First Merchants Co. (FRME)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned about 0.07% of First Merchants worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRME. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 14.8% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 192,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 24,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 169,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,093,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,002,000 after buying an additional 158,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 30.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 13,856 shares during the period. Finally, Ngam Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 5.9% in the third quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 204,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after buying an additional 11,424 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) opened at 38.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average is $34.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.01. First Merchants Co. has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $42.17.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. First Merchants had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 9.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post $2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

In other news, Director William L. Hoy sold 5,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $225,827.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,311.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Lehman purchased 6,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $111,662.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,590 shares in the company, valued at $577,625.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,949 shares of company stock valued at $114,305 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding Company. The Company has a bank charter, First Merchants Bank, National Association (the Bank), which is opened for business in Muncie, Indiana. The Bank also operates Lafayette Bank and Trust, Ameriana Bank, Ameriana Financial Services and First Merchants Trust Company as divisions of First Merchants Bank, N.A.

