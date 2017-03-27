Metlife Inc (MET) Cut to Buy at Vetr Inc.

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday. They presently have a $55.49 price objective on the stock. Vetr‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America Corp downgraded Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.20 to $54.83 in a report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded Metlife from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. FBR & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.48.

Shares of Metlife (NYSE:MET) opened at 52.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.56 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.30. Metlife has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $58.09.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Metlife will post $5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 262.30%.

In other news, Director James M. Kilts acquired 17,205 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.13 per share, with a total value of $879,691.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,320.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Kilts acquired 2,795 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.17 per share, with a total value of $151,405.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,485.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Metlife by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,340,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,045,000 after buying an additional 4,003,013 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Metlife during the fourth quarter valued at $2,212,814,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Metlife by 2.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,549,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,871,000 after buying an additional 604,319 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Metlife by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,129,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,219,000 after buying an additional 1,485,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Metlife by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 12,284,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,780,000 after buying an additional 519,902 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc (MetLife) is a provider of life insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management. The Company’s segments include Retail; Group, Voluntary & Worksite Benefits; Corporate Benefit Funding; Latin America (collectively, the Americas); Asia, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

