Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) Given New $33.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its target price lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to $33.50 in a research note issued on Monday. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.62% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) opened at 28.725 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.833 and a beta of 0.93. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $31.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.70.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.39 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post $1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,919,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,869,000 after buying an additional 1,000,338 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4,258.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,583,000 after buying an additional 707,266 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 77.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,368,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,239,000 after buying an additional 596,258 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 378.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 715,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,963,000 after buying an additional 565,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $9,478,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a designer, developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices used in an array of interventional and diagnostic procedures. The Company operates in two segments: cardiovascular and endoscopy. Its cardiovascular segment consists of cardiology and radiology devices, which assist in diagnosing and treating coronary arterial disease, peripheral vascular disease and other non-vascular diseases; embolotherapeutic products, and cardiac rhythm management and electrophysiology (CRM/EP) devices.

