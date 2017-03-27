Meridian Wealth Management LLC Invests $1,183,000 in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,266 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000. Walt Disney comprises about 0.9% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.4% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Searle & CO. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $1,763,000. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 37.4% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 73,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after buying an additional 19,975 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Filament LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) opened at 112.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.25. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $90.32 and a one year high of $113.16.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Walt Disney had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $14.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post $5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Drexel Hamilton restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Instinet lifted their price objective on Walt Disney to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Vetr raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,010,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $651,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

