Merck KGaA (MRK) Given a €95.00 Price Target by HSBC Holdings plc Analysts

HSBC Holdings plc set a €95.00 ($102.15) price target on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research note published on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale set a €105.00 ($112.90) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank AG reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €114.00 ($122.58) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €105.00 ($112.90) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a €118.00 ($126.88) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €106.18 ($114.17).

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) traded down 1.20% during trading on Friday, reaching €102.60. 560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Merck KGaA has a 52 week low of €71.32 and a 52 week high of €105.50. The firm has a market capitalization of €44.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €102.46 and a 200 day moving average price of €98.49.

About Merck KGaA

.

