Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Shares of Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) traded up 1.12% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.25. 56,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $562.66 million, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. Mercantile Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $38.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average is $31.83.

Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Mercantile Bank Corp. had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Corp. will post $1.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercantile Bank Corp. news, Director Thomas R. Sullivan sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $233,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,337.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mercantile Bank Corp. (MBWM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/mercantile-bank-corp-mbwm-to-go-ex-dividend-on-march-8th-updated.html.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MBWM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Mercantile Bank Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered Mercantile Bank Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercantile Bank Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

About Mercantile Bank Corp.

Mercantile Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns the Mercantile Bank of Michigan (the Bank). The Bank is a state banking company. The bank, through its approximately 50 office locations, provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and retail banking services in and around the West and Central portions of Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.