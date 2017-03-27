MEG Energy Corp (MEG) Receives Hold Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities restated their hold rating on shares of MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a C$8.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy Corp in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays PLC lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy Corp from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reduced their price target on shares of MEG Energy Corp from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy Corp in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy Corp from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$8.72.

MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) traded down 1.067% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.025. 660,571 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.75. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.77 billion. MEG Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $9.83.

In other news, Director Timothy Edward Hodgson purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.16 per share, with a total value of C$49,280.00. Also, insider Chi-Tak Yee purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.73 per share, with a total value of C$38,650.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,250 shares of company stock valued at $97,793.

About MEG Energy Corp

MEG Energy Corp (MEG) is a Canada-based oil sands company. It is focused on sustainable in situ oil sands development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta, Canada. MEG is engaged in developing enhanced oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction methods.

