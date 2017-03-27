Medifast Inc (MED) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday. They currently have $48.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, "Medifast Inc has one operating subsidiary, Jason Pharmaceuticals, Inc, its manufacturing arm. They are engaged in the production, distribution, and sale of consumable health and diet products. Their product lines include weight management, meal replacement and sports nutrition products manufactured in a modern facility in Owings Mills, Maryland. "

Shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED) traded up 0.56% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,247 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day moving average of $40.98. Medifast has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $46.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.32 million, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business earned $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.01 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medifast will post $2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling purchased 17,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.33 per share, for a total transaction of $706,081.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,309 shares in the company, valued at $219,420.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 2.0% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc (Medifast) is engaged in the production, distribution and sale of weight loss, weight management and healthy living products, and other consumable health and diet products. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, Jason Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Take Shape For Life, Inc, Jason Enterprises, Inc, Medifast Franchise Systems (MFSI), Inc, Jason Properties, LLC, Medifast Nutrition, Inc and Seven Crondall, LLC.

