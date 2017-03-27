Mead Johnson Nutrition CO (MJN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mead Johnson Nutrition CO (NYSE:MJN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.90.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc downgraded Mead Johnson Nutrition CO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group AG downgraded Mead Johnson Nutrition CO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, March 5th. William Blair downgraded Mead Johnson Nutrition CO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mead Johnson Nutrition CO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Mead Johnson Nutrition CO in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Mead Johnson Nutrition CO during the third quarter worth approximately $158,430,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mead Johnson Nutrition CO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,498,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Mead Johnson Nutrition CO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,465,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Mead Johnson Nutrition CO during the third quarter worth approximately $72,136,000. Finally, CGOV Asset Management purchased a new position in Mead Johnson Nutrition CO during the third quarter worth approximately $81,490,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mead Johnson Nutrition CO (NYSE:MJN) opened at 88.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.99. Mead Johnson Nutrition CO has a 12-month low of $69.25 and a 12-month high of $94.40.

Mead Johnson Nutrition CO (NYSE:MJN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business earned $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.84 million. Mead Johnson Nutrition CO had a net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 125.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mead Johnson Nutrition CO will post $3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Mead Johnson Nutrition CO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.31%.

About Mead Johnson Nutrition CO

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company (Mead Johnson) is a pediatric nutrition company. The Company manufactures, distributes and sells infant formulas, children’s nutrition and other nutritional products. The Company operates through three segments: Asia, Latin America and North America/Europe. Its product portfolio includes routine and specialty infant formulas, children’s milks and milk modifiers, dietary supplements for pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, pediatric vitamins, and products for pediatric metabolic disorders.

