McDonald's Co. (MCD) Director John J. Mulligan Buys 1,600 Shares

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) Director John J. Mulligan bought 1,600 shares of McDonald's Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $128.94 per share, for a total transaction of $206,304.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,304. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) traded up 0.08% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,464,411 shares. McDonald's Co. has a 52 week low of $110.33 and a 52 week high of $131.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.32. The company has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.69.

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. The company earned $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. McDonald's Co. had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 514.39%. McDonald's Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post $6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. McDonald's Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald's Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of McDonald's Co. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 43,853 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald's Co. by 137.9% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald's Co. by 6.4% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of McDonald's Co. by 9.6% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,867 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $136.00 target price on McDonald's Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of McDonald's Co. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group AG lifted their target price on McDonald's Co. from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of McDonald's Co. in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Instinet reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of McDonald's Co. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.60.

McDonald's Co. Company Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally-relevant menu of quality food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

