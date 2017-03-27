McDermott International (MDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.08.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group AG upped their price objective on McDermott International from $5.45 to $8.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Howard Weil downgraded McDermott International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc upped their price objective on McDermott International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded McDermott International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of McDermott International by 241.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 14,376 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDermott International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDermott International by 70.1% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDermott International by 553.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 24,978 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of McDermott International by 65.5% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 31,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) opened at 6.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average is $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.52. McDermott International has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $8.33.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm earned $641.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.01 million. McDermott International had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McDermott International will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current year.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc is a provider of integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI), front-end engineering and design (FEED) and module fabrication services for upstream field developments across the world. The Company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

