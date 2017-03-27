McClatchy Co (MNI) Major Shareholder Contrarius Investment Manageme Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

McClatchy Co (NYSE:MNI) major shareholder Contrarius Investment Manageme sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $19,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Contrarius Investment Manageme also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 24th, Contrarius Investment Manageme sold 500 shares of McClatchy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $4,860.00.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Contrarius Investment Manageme sold 2,097 shares of McClatchy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $19,774.71.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Contrarius Investment Manageme sold 3,534 shares of McClatchy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $34,668.54.

Shares of McClatchy Co (NYSE:MNI) traded down 4.90% during trading on Monday, hitting $9.31. The company had a trading volume of 19,918 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.64. The company’s market capitalization is $70.52 million. McClatchy Co has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $19.77.

McClatchy (NYSE:MNI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $262.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.08 million. McClatchy had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McClatchy Co will post ($1.91) earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded McClatchy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McClatchy by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in McClatchy by 31.0% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in McClatchy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 363,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in McClatchy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 639,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in McClatchy by 3,286.3% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. 41.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The McClatchy Company is a news and information publisher of various publications, such as the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News and Observer, and the (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram. The Company’s segments include Western Segment and Eastern Segment.

