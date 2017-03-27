Match Group Inc (MTCH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTCH. Citigroup Inc began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Vetr raised shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.56 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 850,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,131,000 after buying an additional 138,850 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Match Group by 60.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 63,857 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Match Group by 794.8% in the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 168,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 149,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Match Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. 17.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) traded up 1.45% on Monday, reaching $16.11. The company had a trading volume of 622,442 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.86. Match Group has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.34.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Match Group had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 47.04%. The business had revenue of $319.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Match Group will post $0.88 EPS for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc is a provider of dating products. The Company operates in two segments: Dating and Non-dating. Its Dating segment provides dating products and the Company’s Non-dating segment provides various education services, including test preparation, academic tutoring and college counseling services.

