Mastercard Inc (MA) Stake Cut by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,027 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.9% of Leuthold Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,386,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,685,000 after buying an additional 359,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,264,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) opened at 111.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.26. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $86.65 and a one year high of $113.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.48.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Mastercard had a return on equity of 71.09% and a net margin of 37.67%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post $4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.85%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mastercard Inc (MA) Stake Cut by Leuthold Group LLC” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/mastercard-inc-ma-stake-cut-by-leuthold-group-llc.html.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Jefferies Group LLC set a $123.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Vetr downgraded Mastercard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.89 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.27.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 205,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total transaction of $22,279,103.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,064,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,394,242,267.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total value of $85,723.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,268.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,439,520 shares of company stock worth $155,339,186. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

MasterCard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world, enabling them to use electronic forms of payment. The Company operates through Payment Solutions segment. The Company allows user to make payments by creating a range of payment solutions and services using its brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus.

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.