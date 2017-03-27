Masimo Co. (MASI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.50.

MASI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered shares of Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup Inc lowered shares of Masimo to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) traded down 0.11% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.12. 379,822 shares of the company were exchanged. Masimo has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $96.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $3.45. The firm had revenue of $183.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.48 million. Masimo had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo will post $2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/masimo-co-masi-given-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-by-brokerages.html.

In other Masimo news, insider Ramshorst David J. Van sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $268,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $24,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,544,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 548,111 shares of company stock valued at $44,073,161. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 22.2% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth $138,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth $195,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets a range of non-invasive patient monitoring technologies. The Company’s business is Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring, known as Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry.

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.