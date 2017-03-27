Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth $159,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth $174,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) opened at 15.90 on Monday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $16.72. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 387.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average of $14.23.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post $1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen and Company lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is a fabless semiconductor provider of application-specific standard products. The Company is engaged in the design, development and sale of integrated circuits. The Company develops System-on-a-Chip (SoC) and System-in-a-Package (SiP) devices. Its product portfolio includes devices for data storage, enterprise-class Ethernet data switching, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHY), wireless connectivity, Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices and multimedia solutions.

