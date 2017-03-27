Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) Major Shareholder J W. Marriott, Jr. Sells 5,788 Shares

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) major shareholder J W. Marriott, Jr. sold 5,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $551,770.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,845.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) traded down 0.65% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.46. 94,347 shares of the company were exchanged. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 52 week low of $56.33 and a 52 week high of $99.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.42 and a 200 day moving average of $80.81.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business earned $564.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post $5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.06%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $8,207,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 70,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $912,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $104.00) on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp to $102.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a developer, marketer, seller and manager of vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club and Grand Residences by Marriott brands. The Company is a developer, marketer and seller of vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand.

