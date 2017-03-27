Man Group Plc (EMG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Man Group Plc (LON:EMG) in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EMG. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Man Group Plc in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Man Group Plc in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Man Group Plc in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Man Group Plc from GBX 155 ($1.95) to GBX 150 ($1.89) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Man Group Plc from GBX 125 ($1.57) to GBX 148 ($1.86) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 153.38 ($1.93).

Shares of Man Group Plc (LON:EMG) traded down 1.25% during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 142.30. 4,579,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 2.36 billion. Man Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 102.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 163.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 143.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 126.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.62 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from Man Group Plc’s previous dividend of $3.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%.

Man Group Plc Company Profile

Man Group plc is the holding company for the Man group of companies and affiliated entities (the Group). The Company operates in the alternative investment management sector. The Company has a geographically diverse investor base. It distributes to private investors through a network of over 4,000 intermediaries, and manages its institutional relationships directly.

