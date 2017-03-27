Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research report issued on Thursday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Capital One Financial Corp. analyst L. Lemoine anticipates that the firm will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp. has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial Corp. also issued estimates for Mammoth Energy Services’ Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. began coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.79.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK) Expected to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/mammoth-energy-services-inc-forecasted-to-earn-q1-2017-earnings-of-0-13-per-share-tusk-updated-updated.html.

Shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) traded down 1.08% during trading on Monday, reaching $19.26. 53,629 shares of the company traded hands. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $24.54. The company’s market capitalization is $722.25 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $1.46. The company had revenue of $64.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.55 million. Mammoth Energy Services’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUSK. GLG Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,050,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,124,000. Oceanic Investment Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,211,000. Finally, Numeric Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,356,000. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc is an integrated oilfield service company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. The Company’s segments include Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services; Completion and Production Services; Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Remote Accommodation Services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.