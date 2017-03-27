Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MBUU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Malibu Boats from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/malibu-boats-inc-mbuu-receives-average-rating-of-buy-from-analysts.html.

Shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) traded down 3.1506% during trading on Monday, hitting $20.9001. The stock had a trading volume of 60,861 shares. The stock has a market cap of $372.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.6608 and a beta of 0.91. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average is $17.88.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 136.96% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post $1.50 EPS for the current year.

In other Malibu Boats news, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $704,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,829,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,255,000 after buying an additional 26,453 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 33.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,046,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after buying an additional 263,731 shares during the last quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 630,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after buying an additional 124,109 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 368,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after buying an additional 16,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at about $4,619,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of performance sport boats. The Company’s segments include the U.S. and Australia. Each segment is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of performance sport boats. Its U.S. segment serves markets in North America, South America, Europe and Asia.

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.