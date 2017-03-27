Maintel Holdings plc’s (MAI) “Corporate” Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

Maintel Holdings plc (LON:MAI)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap in a report released on Monday. They presently have a GBX 1,250 ($15.44) price objective on the stock. FinnCap’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Maintel Holdings plc (LON:MAI) opened at 1025.00 on Monday. Maintel Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 675.00 and a one year high of GBX 1,130.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 965.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 934.91. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 145.37 million.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.40 ($0.21) per share. This is an increase from Maintel Holdings plc’s previous dividend of $13.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.67%.

About Maintel Holdings plc

Maintel Holdings Plc is engaged in the provision of contracted managed services, the sale and installation of telecommunications systems and the provision of fixed line, mobile and data telecommunications services, to the enterprise business sector. The Company operates through three segments: telecommunications managed service and technology sales, telecommunications network services and mobile services.

