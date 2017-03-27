Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.40.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMP shares. Vetr raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.61 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.
In other news, insider Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $786,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael N. Mears sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $3,937,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,805.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. during the fourth quarter valued at $589,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. during the fourth quarter valued at $512,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) traded down 1.19% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.55. 658,321 shares of the stock traded hands. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $63.40 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.82.
Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company earned $614.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.41 million. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. had a net margin of 36.40% and a return on equity of 40.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post $3.87 EPS for the current year.
Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. Company Profile
