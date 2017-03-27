MAG Silver Corp (MAG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) (NYSE:MAG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. Analysts expect MAG Silver Corp to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Shares of MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) opened at 18.68 on Monday. MAG Silver Corp has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $23.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.39. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.51 billion.

MAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver Corp from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver Corp from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver Corp in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver Corp and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.71.

In related news, Director Jonathan A. Rubenstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.60, for a total transaction of C$39,200.00.

About MAG Silver Corp

MAG Silver Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of projects located within the Mexican silver belt. The Company operates through the exploration of mineral properties in Mexico segment. The Company’s projects include Juanicipio Property, Cinco De Mayo Property and Guigui Property.

