MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI) Receives $48.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTSI. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (NASDAQ:MTSI) traded up 0.40% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.15. 181,810 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 150.50 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average is $44.65. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $53.80.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business earned $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.01 million. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 19.84%. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings will post $2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lunsen Gil J. Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $46,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,176.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings by 7.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings by 32.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. CG Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $2,261,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings by 9.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,070,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,312,000 after buying an additional 91,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc is a provider of high-performance analog semiconductor solutions that enable Internet applications, the cloud-connected applications economy, and the networked battlefield across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave and photonic spectrum. It has multiple design centers, silicon, gallium arsenide and indium phosphide fabrication, manufacturing, assembly and test, and operational facilities throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

