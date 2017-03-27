Macerich Co (MAC) PT Lowered to $71.00

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MAC. BTIG Research began coverage on Macerich in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Barclays PLC lowered their price objective on Macerich from $83.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $75.00 price objective on Macerich and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

Shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC) opened at 63.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.79. Macerich has a 12-month low of $62.14 and a 12-month high of $94.51.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Macerich had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 49.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Macerich will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is 83.04%.

In other news, EVP Hern Thomas E. O sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Perlmutter sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $106,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Macerich during the fourth quarter worth about $106,881,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Macerich by 6,638.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 636,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,483,000 after buying an additional 627,170 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Macerich by 247.1% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 522,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,225,000 after buying an additional 371,708 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Macerich by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 631,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,708,000 after buying an additional 334,500 shares during the period. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Macerich during the fourth quarter worth about $22,952,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macerich

The Macerich Company is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. It owns 56 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 51 regional shopping centers.

