LTC Properties Inc (LTC) Director Timothy Triche Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Director Timothy Triche sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $188,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,292.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) traded down 0.30% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.77. 85,897 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.70. LTC Properties Inc has a one year low of $43.17 and a one year high of $54.20. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.19.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.24. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 52.34%. On average, analysts forecast that LTC Properties Inc will post $2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 105.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,770,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,025,000 after buying an additional 273,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,399,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,752,000 after buying an additional 56,329 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,384,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,987,000 after buying an additional 17,322 shares during the last quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 21.8% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,084,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,396,000 after buying an additional 194,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 653,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,978,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties Inc is a healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in senior housing and healthcare properties through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financing and structured finance solutions, including mezzanine lending. It invests in various properties, including Skilled nursing facilities (SNF), Assisted living facilities (ALF), Independent living facilities (ILF), Memory care facilities (MC) and Range of care facilities (ROC).

