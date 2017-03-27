Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $181,000 Position in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P maintained its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the third quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) opened at 111.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.21 and a 200-day moving average of $105.48. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $86.65 and a 12-month high of $113.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 71.09% and a net margin of 37.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post $4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Barclays PLC dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.89 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.27.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total value of $85,723.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,791 shares in the company, valued at $538,268.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 136,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.62, for a total value of $14,710,577.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,834,232 shares in the company, valued at $12,143,220,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,439,520 shares of company stock worth $155,339,186 over the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

MasterCard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world, enabling them to use electronic forms of payment. The Company operates through Payment Solutions segment. The Company allows user to make payments by creating a range of payment solutions and services using its brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus.

