Lombard Risk Management plc (LRM) Given Corporate Rating at FinnCap

Lombard Risk Management plc (LON:LRM)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by FinnCap in a research note issued on Monday. They presently have a GBX 16.50 ($0.20) target price on the stock. FinnCap’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Lombard Risk Management plc (LON:LRM) opened at 11.10 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 39.36 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.45. Lombard Risk Management plc has a 12-month low of GBX 6.25 and a 12-month high of GBX 13.37.

Lombard Risk Management plc Company Profile

Lombard Risk Management plc is a holding company. The Company’s principal activities include provision of trading, valuation and risk management systems, regulatory and transaction reporting systems and compliance systems to the financial markets, including banks, fund administrators, investment firms, asset managers, energy companies and other firms operating in financial markets and the financial industry.

