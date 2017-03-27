Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Berenberg Bank

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc restated a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group PLC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) opened at 3.46 on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $4.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12. The firm has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0837 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group PLC’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.05. Lloyds Banking Group PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Securities LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group PLC by 28.5% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Securities LLC now owns 36,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group PLC during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group PLC by 217.8% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 33,056 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group PLC by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 6,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group PLC by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 53,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group PLC Company Profile

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP plc provides financial services to individual and business customers in the United Kingdom but also overseas. The Company’s business activities include retail and commercial banking, long-term savings, protection and investment. It operates through its segments, including Retail, Commercial Banking, Consumer Finance and Insurance.

