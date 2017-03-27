Liquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management AG

Allianz Asset Management AG reduced its stake in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 77.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,535 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management AG owned 0.09% of Liquidity Services worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weber Alan W raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.3% in the third quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 10.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 35.3% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Finally, Robotti Robert raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.8% in the third quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 417,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) opened at 7.65 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is $240.13 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average of $9.35. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.49.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The firm earned $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Liquidity Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post ($0.59) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc operates a network of e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The Company employs e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The Company’s marketplaces provide professional buyers access to a global supply of new, surplus and scrap assets presented with digital images and other relevant product information.

