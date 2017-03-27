Utilitywise PLC’s (UTW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Utilitywise PLC (LON:UTW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a GBX 244 ($3.07) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Utilitywise PLC in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating and set a GBX 222 ($2.79) price target on shares of Utilitywise PLC in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Utilitywise PLC to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.32) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 206.25 ($2.59).

Utilitywise PLC (LON:UTW) traded down 0.56% during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 177.50. The stock had a trading volume of 177,158 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 178.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 168.30. The stock’s market cap is GBX 138.59 million. Utilitywise PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 112.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 202.50.

Utilitywise PLC Company Profile

Utilitywise plc is a United Kingdom-based business energy and water consultancy. The principal activity of the Company is of an intermediary for energy supplies to the commercial market. Its operating segments include Enterprise and Corporate. The Enterprise segment is engaged in energy procurement by negotiating rates with energy suppliers for small and medium-sized business customers throughout the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and certain European markets.

