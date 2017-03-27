Spirent Communications Plc’s (SPT) Hold Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 90 ($1.13) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential downside of 23.57% from the company’s previous close.

SPT has been the subject of several other reports. N+1 Singer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 103 ($1.29) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications Plc in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Numis Securities Ltd cut Spirent Communications Plc to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 105 ($1.32) to GBX 90 ($1.13) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased their price objective on Spirent Communications Plc from GBX 76 ($0.96) to GBX 103 ($1.29) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 74 ($0.93) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications Plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 108.13 ($1.36).

Shares of Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) traded up 2.39% during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 117.75. 380,991 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is GBX 718.98 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 105.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 91.74. Spirent Communications Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 72.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 118.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Spirent Communications Plc’s previous dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

In other news, insider Gary Bullard bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £11,000 ($13,824.31). Also, insider Eric G. Hutchinson bought 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £250.88 ($315.29). Insiders purchased 268,223 shares of company stock valued at $29,015,951 over the last 90 days.

About Spirent Communications Plc

Spirent Communications plc (Spirent) is a provider of test methodologies and solutions for data communications. The Company operates through three segments: Networks & Applications, Wireless & Service Positioning and Service Assurance. The Networks & Applications segment develops solutions for functional, performance and security testing of various networks and applications that simulate real-world conditions in the lab, before a commercial launch and in the live network.

