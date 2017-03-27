Liberum Capital Boosts Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (MONY) Price Target to GBX 345

Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 325 ($4.01) to GBX 345 ($4.26) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.64% from the stock’s current price.

MONY has been the subject of several other reports. Numis Securities Ltd reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.01) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC from GBX 360 ($4.45) to GBX 370 ($4.57) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.69) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted their price target on Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC from GBX 320 ($3.95) to GBX 335 ($4.14) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 356.55 ($4.40).

Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) opened at 341.5212 on Monday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.87 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 339.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 303.94. Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 225.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 351.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share. This is a positive change from Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC’s previous dividend of $2.75. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.

In other news, insider Peter Plumb sold 444,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 341 ($4.21), for a total value of £1,516,017.80 ($1,872,320.37).

About Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC provides services, tools and products for customers, through its brands, MoneySuperMarket, MoneySavingExpert and TravelSupermarket. The Company operates in five segments: Money, which offers customers the ability to search for and compare products, including credit cards, current accounts, mortgages, loans, savings accounts and business finance; Insurance, which offers customers the ability to search for and compare insurance products, such as breakdown, dental, home, life, medical, motor, pet and travel insurance; Home Services, which offers customers the ability to search for and compare products, such as broadband, mobile phones, vouchers, shopping and utilities; Travel, which operates under the brand name TravelSupermarket.com, and MoneySavingExpert.com., which is a consumer Website and is dedicated to cutting bills for customers.

