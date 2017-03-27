Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPT. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group downgraded Liberty Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp. downgraded Liberty Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) traded down 1.0315% on Monday, hitting $38.3899. The company had a trading volume of 143,892 shares. Liberty Property Trust has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $42.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.7983 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.34.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm earned $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.74 million. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 47.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Property Trust will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 1,026.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 423,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,828,000 after buying an additional 386,056 shares in the last quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 16.3% in the third quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 107,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 15,108 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. now owns 195,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,897,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $2,374,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s operations are primarily conducted by its subsidiary, Liberty Property Limited Partnership. Its segments include Carolinas; Chicago/Milwaukee; Houston, Lehigh/Central PA; Minnesota; Orlando; Philadelphia; Richmond/Hampton Roads; Southeastern PA; South Florida; Tampa; United Kingdom, and Other, which includes Arizona, Atlanta, Cincinnati/Columbus/Indianapolis, Dallas, Maryland, New Jersey, Northern Virginia, Southern California, Washington DC and other segments.

