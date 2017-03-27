Leonard M. Tannenbaum Buys 477,484 Shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. (FSC) Stock

Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 477,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,215,525.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,976,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,492,686.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) opened at 4.66 on Monday. Fifth Street Finance Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $6.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average is $5.36.

Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Fifth Street Finance Corp. had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 33.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fifth Street Finance Corp. will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Fifth Street Finance Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.73%. Fifth Street Finance Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -130.91%.

FSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. National Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $5.00 price target on shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSC. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 32.1% in the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 1,496,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,695,000 after buying an additional 363,233 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 252,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 60,693 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 8.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC now owns 347,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 28,208 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 3.3% in the third quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group Holdings LLC now owns 555,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 17,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 524,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. 32.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fifth Street Finance Corp.

Fifth Street Finance Corp. is a specialty finance company. The Company is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company acts as a business development company (BDC). The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from its debt investments, and capital appreciation from its equity investments.

