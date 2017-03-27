Lee S. Wielansky Sells 20,000 Shares of Isle of Capri Casinos (ISLE) Stock

Isle of Capri Casinos (NASDAQ:ISLE) Director Lee S. Wielansky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,219.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Isle of Capri Casinos (NASDAQ:ISLE) opened at 25.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.55. Isle of Capri Casinos has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $26.89.

Isle of Capri Casinos (NASDAQ:ISLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Isle of Capri Casinos had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 62.06%. The business earned $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Isle of Capri Casinos will post $1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Isle of Capri Casinos by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 62,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC increased its position in Isle of Capri Casinos by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,497,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,979,000 after buying an additional 456,512 shares during the last quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP increased its position in Isle of Capri Casinos by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 684,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,904,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Isle of Capri Casinos by 321.4% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 442,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,925,000 after buying an additional 337,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Isle of Capri Casinos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ISLE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Isle of Capri Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Gabelli raised Isle of Capri Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Isle of Capri Casinos Company Profile

Isle of Capri Casinos, Inc is a developer, owner and operator of branded gaming facilities and related dining, lodging and entertainment facilities in regional markets in the United States. The Company owns or operates over 10 gaming and entertainment facilities in Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Pennsylvania.

