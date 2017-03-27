Insider Selling: Lavendon Group plc (LVD) Insider Sells 521,309 Shares of Stock

Lavendon Group plc (LON:LVD) insider Don Kenny sold 521,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.39), for a total value of £1,407,534.30 ($1,768,925.85).

Lavendon Group plc (LON:LVD) traded down 0.09% during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 269.50. The stock had a trading volume of 15,777 shares. Lavendon Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 102.31 and a 1-year high of GBX 286.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 269.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 203.15.

Separately, Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 236 ($2.97) target price on shares of Lavendon Group plc in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

About Lavendon Group plc

Lavendon Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the rental of powered access equipment. The Company’s segments are the UK, the Middle East, Germany, France, Belgium and Corporate. The Company’s business includes Nationwide Platforms, Rapid, Gardemann, Lavendon France and dk rental. Nationwide Platforms is a powered access provider with a fleet of over 10,350 machines operating from a network of over 30 depots.

