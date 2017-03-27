Laureate Education Inc (LAUR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter.

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) opened at 13.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion and a PE ratio of 22.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14. Laureate Education Inc has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $13.99.

In related news, Director George Munoz purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $153,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laureate Education has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.11.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc operates a network of degree-granting higher education institution. The Company operates in four segments: Latin America (LatAm); Europe; Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA), and Global Products and Services (GPS). The Company’s network includes approximately 70 institutions in over 25 countries on over 200 campuses, which the Company collectively refer to as the Laureate International Universities network.

